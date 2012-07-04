Abbott Vascular - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Abbott Vascular Inc. (Abbott Vascular), formerly Perclose, Inc., is a medical device company. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of products for carotid artery disease, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart disease and vessel closure. Its key products include Xience V Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System, bare metal stents, balloon catheters, guide wires and vessel closure devices. The research and development activity of the company is focused on the development of new products. Also, the company provides physician training, education and easy access online literature on various products as an alternative to printed documents. The company is a division of Abbott Laboratories. Abbott Vascular is headquartered in California, the US.



Abbott Vascular envisages building its position in the marketplace through new product launches, network expansion, internal development, in-licensing of technology and products, acquisitions and strategic alliances. Recently, the company’s Xience Prime and the Xience V Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent systems have received CE Mark in Europe for the use of dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) for at least three months after stent implantation in patients with coronary artery disease. As a part of its strategy Abbott Vascular and St. Jude Medical entered into Choice Alliance, a multi-year joint initiative that provides mutual US customers access to a portfolio of interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology and intravascular imaging and diagnostic technologies.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Abbott Vascular Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



- Detailed Abbott Vascular company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Abbott Vascular pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Abbott Vascular clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



