ABBYY Software Announces the Next Generation of Document Processing Software: ABBYY FlexiCapture

ABBYY Software is a popular company who created some of the world's most powerful data capture products. They first started their development back in 1995. When they first started, the team worked on two projects – FlexiCapture technology that allows data extraction from different document types and hand-written form recognition. Since their first creations, they have expanded their software. ABBYY FlexiCapture 10 is their latest software that is available to organizations.



ABBYY Software has now introduced the updated ABBYY FlexiCapture 10. This is the next generation of accurate and intelligent document processing software. This software offers a single entry point that companies can use to automatically transform streams of different documents and forms of any structure into data that is “business ready.” The automatic data capture and document classification has captured the attention of many organizations around the world.



ABBYY FlexiCapture is capable of organizing any type of paperwork at any volume automatically – this will increase the efficiency of the company. The software is great for banking/financing institutions, healthcare organizations and other service-based businesses.



There are many benefits to using this form of software. The benefits of using ABBYY FlexiCapture include:



- Software for processing different types of paper documents

- Easy to use

- Remove document capture operations in web browsers

- Saves time

- Saves money

- Increases productivity



According to reviews posted throughout the Internet regarding this software, customers are already appreciative of the document processing system. Organizations have started to utilize all of the resources FlexiCapture has to offer and many have stated that it is one of the best OCR software suites they have ever used.



About ABBYY FlexiCapture

ABBYY FlexiCapture is intelligent, accurate and scalable document processing and data capture software. Many organizations from around the world have already started to use it in order to save time and money, which in return increases their productivity.



