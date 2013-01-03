ABC Blinds and Awnings Launches New and User-Friendly Website Expressly for the General Public

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- ABC Blinds & Awnings, an Australian-based company that specialises in attractive and high quality window coverings, has just launched a website especially for their customers. Although the company has had a corporate website for some time, the owners decided to create a second website as a gesture of their goodwill and commitment to providing quality service and products to their clients.



The main purpose of the new site is to showcase the ABC Blinds Perth company’s vast inventory of products, which include Holland blinds, venetian blinds & curtains. By having access to the user-friendly website, customers will be able to arrive at a more informed decision when they are purchasing blinds, awnings, or anything else that the ABC Blinds Rockingham company provides.



The timing of the new ABC Express Blinds website is perfect; as the New Year begins, many people are considering making upgrades to their homes. As most designers agree, adding new awnings or blinds to various rooms can really make a key difference in the overall look of the home.



Over the years, ABC Blinds Wa has developed a well-deserved reputation as one of Australia’s top places to purchase quality vertical blinds and much more. A large part of the company’s success is due to its commitment to providing its customers with the best materials and componentry, combined with the latest products. The company now has six showrooms throughout the Perth metropolitan area plus a warehouse/factory facility that is over 4,500 square metres in size.



Customers who are interested in learning more about ABC Blinds & Awnings are welcome to visit the new website at any time; there they can browse through the vast selection of blinds, awnings and other products. Full colour photos accompany each item, along with information about the various features and price.



A frequently asked question section is already a popular feature with visitors to the site. There, customers can find answers to their inquiries, including advice on measuring windows and choosing blind styles, to how much the blinds will cost and which style and design is best for them.



“Every client is different and we try offer blinds to suit everyone’s budget, style of building, style of furnishing, light requirements, privacy requirements and ease of operation,” an article on the company’s site noted, adding that anyone who is looking for a recommendation is welcome to contact ABC Blinds & Awnings directly to discuss their requirements.



About ABC Blinds & Awnings

It all started 30 years ago, when the two brothers Ernie and Eric introduced the concept of vertical blinds to Australia. Ernie, together with his brothers, formed the company Kresta Blinds in the early 1970’s. Over the next 15 years, it became one of the country’s largest retail blind operations now known as ABC Blinds & Awnings and to this date, is employing 700 people with a sales turnover in excess of 60 million. For more information, please visit http://www.abcexpress.com.au/outdoor_listing.php