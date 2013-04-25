ABC Blinds Expands Its Workforce in Response to Market Demand

Wangara, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- ABC Blinds, a family-owned company that features a huge selection of high-quality made to measure window coverings, has just expanded its workforce. The company just went from strength to strength, employing over 150 contractors and staff in its retail, wholesale and manufacturing operation.



The decision to increase the number of employees was made in response to market demand; ABC Blinds currently has six showrooms in the Perth metropolitan area plus a large warehouse/factory facility that is over 4,500 square metres in size.



Since the day it opened for business three decades ago, ABC Blinds has developed a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding window coverings combined with a strong commitment to customer service. The decision to expand their workforce is just another way that ABC Blinds can be sure they continue to offer world-class products at factory-direct prices to their customers throughout Western Australia and overseas.



“Whichever way you look at it, we can help make your windows an eye catching feature of your home or office,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted, adding that ABC Blinds features a wide selection of made to measure window blinds and made to measure awnings, including aluminum, roller, sunblock blinds, vertical, vista blinds, outdoor blinds, and many more. For customers who are looking for top-quality blinds in Perth area, ABC Blinds is ready and willing to help.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about ABC Blinds is welcome to visit the company’s website; there, they can browse through the vast selection of blinds and awnings. The home page has a list of featured products; clicking on any of the images will bring customers to another page devoted to information about that particular type of blinds, shade or awning. For example, people who are in the market for roller blinds will find over 20 available colours as well as a variety of styles to choose from. To help make sure that their customers provide correct measurements, the website also features helpful tutorials on how to properly measure the window areas for either a face fit or a recess fit.



About ABC Blinds

ABC Blinds, a family-owned business based in Perth, West Australia, have been in operation for the last 30 years. The company mainly specialises in the creation and supply of attractive and high quality window coverings that will cater for most types of homes, not just within Australia but Worldwide as well.