ABC Technology Group Announces Recent Re Branding to Reflect Full Line of Products, Services and Solutions Offered

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- ABC Technology Group is happy to announce they have recently re branded themselves in an effort to raise awareness of their position as a provider of a wide range of technological products, services and solutions. Formerly known as ABC Telecom the company has a long history of exceeding customer expectations throughout the entire South Florida area.



“During our 35 plus years in business we have worked on thousands of business solutions,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We minimize the client’s overall cost and improve their worker efficiency and create a strong, productive and secure infrastructure. We're very happy our new name reflects the wide range of what ABC Technology Group is offering.”



One of the specialties of the company is in providing Secure Cloud Infrastructure. With an emphasis on security, this allows businesses to enhance their strategic business range and capabilities in a way that's proven to protect sensitive data as well as their brand's worldwide reputation.



ABC Technology Group is led by a team of proactive professionals 35 + years of experience in providing technology solutions. Providing high quality customer service and guidance is one of the backbones of their business strategy and one that's been met with an enthusiastic response from their customer base.



CEO of Potamkin Automotive, a local South Florida business, recently said, “I would like to thank you and your company for your help in selecting and implementing sensible and workable technology solutions for our automotive services... We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship between our companies.”



The company is happy to look forward to working with valued clients old and new as ABC Technology Group.



Randy Simon

Chief Executive Officer



Andrew Burns

President



For more information visit www.Abctechgroup.com or call 800-226-4ABC.