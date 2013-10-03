ABC50plus Announces the Launch of Its New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- ABC50plus, a company that offers quality software solutions for aged care facilities, retirement villages and those in the 50 and up age group, has just announced the launch of its new and user-friendly website. The new site offers in-depth information about the various programs and services the company offers, which include free preliminary meetings and software demonstrations with potential clients.



Since the day ABC50plus opened for business, it has strived to be a leader in integrated ERP solutions for its clients. According to Carol Roberts, Director of ABC50plus and ABC Business Solutions, the company’s friendly, knowledgeable and experienced Management Accountants and Software Engineers will install a financial, operations, payroll and patient care solution that is fully integrated, with a custom report writer and consolidation module for management reporting.



“If you are still using manual systems, or duplicate systems, with excel reporting, you need to discuss the cost benefit of one fully integrated solution with me,” Roberts said, adding that the ABC50plus Brisbane area team is ready and able to product manage the entire process for their clients.



For companies that are looking to get a head start on 2014, ABC50plus can help with their integrated MYOB Exo Business, Netsoft Res-Call, Care-Call and Wage Easy accounting system. The system is available from highly-qualified costs and management accountants who have 21 years of experience in software solutions.



“Retirement village operational software must provide seamless management of the whole business model, with a focus on independent unit management or patient care,” an article on the new website explained, adding that ABC50plus is able to provide demonstrations, or web meetings, to look at the full process, including the statutory, management and cost accounting requirements of aged care accounting.



In addition, to help people who are over 50 understand the ever-changing computers, tablets and other devices that are available, ABC50plus also offers a technology course. The helpful and in-depth course covers things like how to use an iPad to work on a budget, how to take and manage photos on the iPad, how to manage Outlook 2010, managing apps on the iPad, and an introduction to Cloud applications. Those who would like to sign up for one of these courses may do so by calling ABC50plus directly or through the site’s Contact Us page.



Anybody who would like to learn more about ABC50plus is welcome to visit the new and easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can read about the company and the various services they provide.



About ABC50plus

ABC50plus specialises in aged care management software that fully integrates accounting, payroll, HR and daily patient care CRM software for aged care facilities, retirement villages and the over 50 group. For more information, please visit http://abc50plus.com.au/