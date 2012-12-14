ABCO Insurance Agency Now Has Supplemental Home Insurance Policies Available

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- With the recent devastation that has hit New Jersey brought about by hurricane Sandy, the amount of homes that were damaged is shocking. To find out that some homes are gone completely is enough to make some people sick. Unfortunately, some homeowner’s insurance policies were not set up to cover the immense amount of damage that occurred. For this reason, home insurance agencies in NJ like ABCO, are now offering people supplemental insurance policies.



With a supplemental insurance policy from an ABCO Insurance agent, a client can cover anything that was not implemented into their existing homeowner’s insurance policy. Purchasing a supplemental insurance policy allows a person to cover valuable articles/floater policies for things such as jewelry and family heirlooms. A client may also want flood insurance added to their policy, recently the purchases of this supplemental insurance has gone up due to the amount of damage done by flooding to homes that aren’t considered to be in a flood zone.



The last, and in some cases the most important supplemental insurance purchase is the umbrella policy for homeowners insurance in NJ. Umbrella insurance is additional liability insurance that will protect a homeowner financially if they are sued for a large amount of money. Home policies have limits in terms of the dollar amount they will cover; these limits are agreed upon at the time a homeowner sets and signs the policy and can often help to determine the price—the higher the limit, the higher the cost of the policy. But limits are limits, and by definition carriers will not exceed them in their payouts. If a person wants fiscal protection against a large lawsuit, umbrella insurance is the way to go.



About ABCO Insurance Agency

ABCO Insurance Agency is a regional full service insurance brokerage. That means clients work with business insurance professionals who specialize in customized cheap car insurance in NJ, Homeowners, and Umbrella Insurance. Ask ABCO about competitive alternatives to employee benefits programs including health, life, dental, and disability. For more information about ABCO visit http://www.abcoinsuranceagency.com/