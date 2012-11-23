ABCO Insurance Agency Now Provides Customers Many New Options when Purchasing New Jersey Auto Insurance

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- ABCO Insurance Agency now provides customers many options when purchasing New Jersey Auto Insurance. ABCO will give their customers quotes from over 10 of the top Insurance companies in New Jersey, so they will have the ability and convenience of choosing the company that best suits their individual needs.



As a successful Insurance Agency in NJ, ABCO understands the complexities of choosing the right insurance coverage. The proper home insurance coverage consists of buying the right type of policy, having the proper levels of protection within that policy - including special provisions for jewelry, your computer equipment, and other particularly valuable possessions - and supplementing this coverage with special protection against natural disasters that are not covered in your basic policy. Most importantly they apply all of your discounts that you might not be receiving, which can add up to hundreds and thousands of dollars. ABCO Insurance Professionals will help clients determine the best policy for a customer’s situation and budget.



As part of their dedication to supplying citizens of New Jersey with the proper Homeowner’s and Auto Insurance, ABCO agents will give their clients an insurance quote by phone, fax, or email. They will design an insurance policy for a customer that is affordable and make sure they have the coverage the customer needs. Carriers they represent include Progressive, CNA, MetLife, American Commerce Insurance Company, and many more.



About ABCO Insurance Agency

ABCO Insurance Agency Inc. is a regional, full coverage agency that serves the insurance needs of thousands of individuals, businesses and families in the Southern New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia Region. Established in 1979, the agency has 3 locations in South Jersey and is owned and operated by Suzanne P. Arena. The three locations include, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Vineland, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ.



The Agency has succeeded in keeping pace with their customers’ growing needs. It currently provides a complete range of insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses in New Jersey. ABCO provides coverage for all lines of insurance including Personal Insurance such as Automobile, Homeowner's and Commercial Insurance such as Professional Liability, General Liability, Umbrella, Worker's Compensation and Disability insurance. They also provide Life Insurance and all forms of Health insurance.



For more information or to get a quote visit at http://www.abcoinsuranceagency.com/ or call their office @ 888-400-2226.