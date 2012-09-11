ABCO Insurance Agency Offers Homeowners Insurance for More Than 25 Different Companies

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Along with its many Insurance services, ABCO Insurance Agency provides Homeowners Insurance in counties within New Jersey including Haddon Heights, Pennsauken, Voorhees and Galloway Township.



As one of the most successful Insurance Agencies in NJ, ABCO understands the complexities of choosing the right insurance coverage. The proper home insurance coverage consists of buying the right type of policy, having the proper levels of protection within that policy - including special provisions for jewelry, your computer equipment, and other particularly valuable possessions - and supplementing this coverage with special protection against natural disasters that are not covered in your basic policy. Most importantly they apply all of your discounts that you might not be receiving, which can add up to hundreds and thousands of dollars. ABCO Insurance Professionals will help clients determine the best policy for a customer’s situation and budget.



As part of their dedication to supplying citizens of southern New Jersey with the proper Homeowner’s Insurance, ABCO agents will give their clients an insurance quote by phone, fax or email. They will design an insurance policy for a customer that is affordable and makes sure they have the coverage they need. Carriers they represent include Progressive, CNA, MetLife, American Commerce Insurance Company, and many more.



About ABCO Insurance Agency

ABCO Insurance Agency Inc. is a regional, full coverage agency that serves the insurance needs of thousands of individuals, businesses and families in the Southern New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia Region. Established in 1979 the agency has 4 locations in South Jersey and is owned and operated by Suzanne P. Arena. The four locations include Deptford, NJ, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Vineland, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ.



Their company has succeeded in keeping pace with their customers’ growing needs. They currently provide a complete range of insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses in New Jersey. They specialize in all lines of insurance including Personal Insurance such as Automobile, Homeowner's and Commercial Insurance such as Professional Liability, General Liability, Umbrella, Worker's Compensation and Disability insurance. They also provide Life Insurance and all forms of Health insurance.



For more information, visit at http://www.abcoinsuranceagency.com. Or call our office @ 888-400-2226.