Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- ABCO Insurance Agency provides Commercial Insurance in New Jersey and will design an insurance policy that is affordable to make sure one has the coverage they need. They have the expertise to handle the needs of both large and small businesses and tailor plans to fit each individual. Whether it is worker's compensation for a large manufacturer, or any business insurance, ABCO can provide the tools to protect one’s business.



They offer the lowest rate for Homeowners Insurance in New Jersey that consists of buying the right type of policy and having the proper levels of protection within that policy. Their Homeowners Insurance includes special provisions for jewelry, computer equipment, and other valuable possessions, along with special protection against natural disasters that are not covered in the basic policy.



In a very competitive market place, they are fortunate to represent the finest and most competitive Real Estate Insurance in New Jersey. This organization is best described as an aggressive, independent agency, driven by the desire to provide the best insurance products available to their clients - backed with personal service that is second to none.



ABCO Insurance Agency spokesperson said, “We serve the insurance needs of thousands of individuals, families, and businesses. Not only do most of our clients renew their policies, they also refer their friends. While price is important, a competitive price is nothing without the service to back it up. Our service and knowledge will earn your trust; only then can we earn your business.”



About ABCO Insurance Agency Inc.

ABCO Insurance Agency Inc. is a regional, full coverage agency that serves the insurance needs of about 4,000 individuals, businesses, and families in the Southern New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia Region. Established in 1979, the agency has 3 locations in South Jersey and is owned and operated by Suzanne P. Arena. They will browse through all of their companies to ensure that they have the lowest rate for Auto Home or Business Insurance. To learn more log onto www.abcoinsuranceagency.com.