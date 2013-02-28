Abdallah Law, P.C. Announces New Criminal Defense Microsite

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Abdallah Law, P.C. , a Chicago-based criminal defense law firm, announces the launch of their new microsite at http://www.chicagocriminallegalhelp.com/ powered by Avvo Ignite . The site gives visitors and prospective clients a complete list of the areas in which Attorney Zaid Abdallah practices as well as client reviews, case summaries and outcomes and information on DUI charges in the state of Illinois.



When a person is facing criminal charges, hiring a competent and experienced lawyer needs to be done quickly. The results of such charges can have lasting effects on a person’s personal and professional lives. The team at Abdallah Law, P.C. is aggressive in their efforts to defend their clients’ rights. Their hard work, skill and attention to detail has won the team the Illinois Rising Star Award.



Attorney Profile

Zaid Abdallah is one of the most respected defense attorneys in Northern Illinois. He holds a Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago and is the Co-founder of Illinois Legal Group. Prior to founding Abdallah Law, P.C., Attorney Abdallah worked for the Cook County Public Defender’s Office where he learned key aspects of criminal defense while trying over 700 cases in the felony drug division.



Areas of Practice

Attorney Zaid Abdallah is committed to providing the best legal services to his clients and is an advocate for their rights. He has a solid history of obtaining positive results for clients who have been charged with a wide range of criminal offenses. He has the requisite experience, skill and knowledge to defend clients against the following charges: Arson, Assault and Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Violence, Drug Crimes, DUI, Hate Crimes, Involuntary Manslaughter, Kidnapping, Murder, Probation Violation, Robbery, Sex Crimes, and Theft.



Persons who are facing criminal charges need to get the professional advice of an attorney who is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of his clients. Attorney Zaid Abdallah can help clients fight both Federal and Illinois criminal charges and deals with each situation personally, giving the client personal attention.



Abdallah Law, P.C is located at 134 North LaSalle, Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60602



Attorney Abdallah can be reached by telephone at 312-929-3171 or by visiting his new microsite http://www.chicagocriminallegalhelp.com/ . Free consultations are available and appointments can be made to accommodate the client's schedule.