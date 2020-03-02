Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm affects approximately 2% to 8% of the population older than 60 years.

2. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm prevalence increases rapidly in men after age 55 years and in women after age 70 years.

3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is the most commonly due to degeneration from arteriosclerosis. It comprises 65% of all aortic aneurysms; 90% occur below the renal arteries.

4. The studies have shown an increased Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm incidence worldwide, ranging from 4.2% to 11% per year.

5. Every year, 200,000 people in the US are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm.



Key benefits of the report

1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm epidemiology and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market.



"Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is more common in men than in women."



The golden standard of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm treatments is invasive interventions either with open surgical repair (OS) or endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The concept of medical treatment is to prevent the disease from rupture and avoid surgical treatment by preventing aneurysm enlargement or even reducing aneurysm size. Matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) are structurally related metalloendopeptidases that can degrade the extracellular matrix, and is thought to play essential roles. There are many proposed pharmacological treatments, including ?-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitors), angiotensin-receptor blocker (ARB), statins, macrolides and, doxycycline, an inhibitor of the MMP. Specific treatment is based on the age, overall health, medical history, extent of the disease, signs and symptoms, tolerance of specific medications, procedures, or therapies.



Unfortunately, no pharmacotherapy has been realized despite considerable effort, and several challenges need to be addressed. First, it is possible that appropriate drug targets in Human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm have not been identified. Indeed, many animal studies have assessed the effects of interventions in limiting Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm development rather than the effects on pre-established Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. Also, the experimental opportunities for analyzing human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm specimens have decreased in recent years. Continued efforts, including the appropriate use and interpretation of animal models, and full utilization of human samples are essential to gain a better understanding of Human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm pathophysiology and pathogenesis. Second, it is essential for pharmacotherapy to be sufficiently concentrated at the site. Third, there is a possibility that the heterogeneity of human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm might not be fully appreciated or taken into account when testing therapeutic agents since patients with Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm are heterogeneous in terms of their characteristics, clinical history, and genetic background.

Therefore, it may be better to stratify Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm patients according to the predominant biological activities; towards this end, identification of biomarkers accurately reflect the biological activity. If researchers can optimize therapeutic regimens for individual patients using biomarkers (personalized medicine), the patient may be able to achieve more effective outcomes with pharmacologic therapy and prevent or slow Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm progression. The companies are currently working toward this indication to meet the needs of the current Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market, and subsequently redress the current issues. Pipeline drugs in clinical development are designed to address this unmet need in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm treatment. The other factors that shall further expedite the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market include increasing morbidity rate and increasing awareness about available treatments during the forecast period (2020–2030). A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm therapeutics.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Metformin Glucophage

2. Ticagrelor

And many others



The key players in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market are:



1. Merck Serono

2. AstraZeneca

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview at a Glance

5. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Disease Background and Overview

6. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Country- Wise Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Patient Journey

10. Key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Emerging Therapies

10.1. Metformin Glucophage: Merck Serono

10.2. Ticagrelor: AstraZeneca

11. Attribute Analysis

12. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Size

13. 7MM Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Country-Wise Market Analysis

14.1. United States

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. United Kingdom

14.5. Spain

14.6. Italy

14.7. Japan

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



