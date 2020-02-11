Abdominal Cosure Systems Market Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Abdominal compartment syndrome is a condition that elevates intra-abdominal pressure. This results in disruption in patient's homeostasis and may adversely affect internal organs. Abdominal compartment syndrome has an incidence of 10-15% and commonly occurs during the early postoperative periods, which is 24-48 hours post operation. Leaving the abdomen open to avoid abdominal compartment syndrome is a common practice these days. Although there have been many advanced technologies introduced in the past decade, abdominal closure continues to remain a significant problem.



About 30-40% patients are not closed after Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) since the patients tend to develop fixed retracted abdominal musculature. These kind of abdominal incisions require muscles to be advanced to the midline. Abdominal closure systems such as the traction system are used for closure of such abdominal walls. One such device is the Dynamic Tissue Systems, ABRA Abdominal that assist in the closure of such abdominal walls. Most of the traction abdominal closure systems are coupled with NPWT and dynamic fascial suture and sequential closure technique to ensure a strong, and reliable closure of the abdominal wall.



Due to the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery, there is a rise in demand for closure systems for port and trocar sites following laparoscopic procedures. With the development of abdominal closure systems such as neoClose by neoSurgical, tension around the wound is significantly reduced when compared to more traditional methods of closure. Some of the abdominal closure systems for trocar site are available with self-anchoring system thereby eliminating the need for graspers or retrievers. Some of the other competitors that offer abdominal closure system for port and trocar sites include Medtronic and Teleflex.



Abdominal Closure Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints



Rising demand for laparoscopy surgery, increased number of trauma cases are some of the factors that drive the growth of the Abdominal Closure Systems market globally. However, factors such as lack of awareness, insufficient funding, stringent regulations and increased cost of surgery, are some of the factors that are hindering the growth of the global Abdominal Closure Systems market.



Abdominal Closure Systems Market: Overview



Abdominal Closure Systems market is segmented into product type, indication, end user and regions. Abdominal Closure Systems can be broadly classified into laparoscopic abdominal closure systems and Traction systems. Abdominal closure systems are popularly used during laparoscopic surgeries, abdominal trauma, and after transplantation surgeries. End users of abdominal closure systems include, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and trauma and emergency centers.



Abdominal Closure Systems Market: Regional Outlook



North America and Europe take the maximum share of the Abdominal Closure Systems market. Increased adoption of advance technology, rise in healthcare spending, and increase in awareness in these regions are some of the factors that drive the growth of the Abdominal Closure Systems market. However in regions such as China and India, the increase in number of trauma cases and rise in laparoscopic surgery created an opportunity for the growth of the Abdominal Closure Systems market in such regions. Thus, the Abdominal Closure Systems market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the APAC region.



Abdominal Closure Systems Market: Segmentation -



Based on the product type, the global Abdominal Closure Systems market is segmented into:



-Laparoscopic Abdominal Closure Devices

-Traction System



Based on the indication, the global Abdominal Closure Systems market is segmented into:



-Trauma surgery

-Laparoscopy

-Transplantation Surgery



Based on the end users, the global Abdominal Closure Systems market is segmented into:



-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers

-Trauma & Emergency Centers



Abdominal Closure Systems Market: Key Players



Some of the Key players in the Abdominal Closure Systems market include,



-ACell Inc.

-neoSurgical

-Teleflex Incorporated

-Medtronic