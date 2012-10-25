Abdominoplasty at Healing Waters Spa & Cosmetic Clinic Gone Wrong

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Sally James (name changed because she wants to take this farther and doesn't want to give up until Healing Waters Spa & Cosmetic Clinic shuts down for disfiguring her body) under went an Abdominoplasty (tummy tucking procedure) about 10 months ago by Dr. Elisa Stein MD at Healing Waters Spa & Cosmetic Clinic. The outcome of the surgery was rather shocking and far from what was promised. Her stomach was completely disfigured. Sally suffers with Excruciating pain since the Abdominoplasty and hasn’t healed completely. She complaints of some open wounds that drain daily and she has to live this discomfort and pain.



Sally James visited Dr. Elisa Stein with the hope to get back in shape and be able to wear any bikini or undergarments without being self-conscious and not be destroyed forever. Sally can no longer wear a bikini or undergarments comfortably due to the abnormally large unhealed scar, higher than ever expected or told (3 inches) and a new belly button about 2 inches below her breasts! And very large dog ears on both sides of her scar. She consulted several other doctors who say they might be able to re-do the Abdominoplasty once she heels from the disaster Healing Waters Spa & Cosmetic clinic has caused to her. Sally thinks it is unfair because she spent thousands of dollars on this, and the recovery time continues still to this day, and now she needs to pay more money to get this fixed.



The Website claims



“The results: Your Abdominoplasty procedure will result in a flatter, firmer abdominal contour that is more proportionate with your body type and weight. The final results may be initially obscured by swelling and your inability to stand fully upright until internal healing is complete. Within a week or two, you should be standing tall and confident about your new slimmer profile.”



The above statement is false. Sally should not only be reimbursed with thousands of dollars she spent on this surgery but also get compensation for her time missed from work and the pain she has endured because of this horrifying situation. Being a Board certified plastic surgeon does not MEAN ANYTHING TODAY!! Agreed that they claimed no guarantee on Sally James surgery, but the way she was treated by Dr. Elisa Stein and the staff at Healing Waters Spa & Cosmetic clinic was more than unprofessional. SALLY JAMES WANTS TO WARN PEOPLE ABOUT DR. ELISA STEIN& HEALING WATERS SPA & COSMETIC CLINIC!! For more details please visit our website http://www.healingwatersbeauty.com