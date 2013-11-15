Abel and Son Expands Exterior Services

Elizabethtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The home is the biggest investment that most people will ever make, and protecting the home is of paramount importance. The exterior of the home is the first line of defense against the elements, and when the exterior is installed correctly, it can keep serious damage from happening to the structure of the home. For over twenty years, Abelandson has been providing Lancaster area homeowners with quality roofs, but Abelandson is proud to announce the expansion of their exterior services.



When it comes to roofing, Abelandson has a history of providing Lancaster homes with the most innovative and highest quality roofing materials available, which can be seen at www.abelandson.com. Homeowners have their choice, whether it be a traditional asphalt shingle, or something more modern, like a rubber roof installation, and Abelandson has the experience to make that roof become a reality. Their meticulous craftsmanship and superb work ethic ensures that Abelandson begin their work on time, keep the work site clean and finish the project in a timely manner. Now Abelandson is bringing this attitude to the rest of the home’s exterior.



Abelandson are now offering homeowners replacement window and siding services as part of their home exterior remodel projects. The colors and materials available are comparable to what other exterior contractors offer, but Abelandson stands apart because of the quality of the work that they do. Homeowners who want to become more energy efficient will find that the replacement windows that they can get through Abelandson provide a tight seal for the home and help to reduce energy costs significantly. To see the energy saving windows available, please visit www.abelandson.com



About AbelandSon

After over two decades in the roofing business, Abel and son now offer Lancaster area homeowners the exterior services that they need to complete their home exterior remodel. Homeowners will find the prices and timetables at Abelandson competitive, while the craftsmanship stands out above the competition.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.abelandson.com or call (717) 361-8406.