Abel and Son Roofing Expand to Cover Harrisburg and Lebanon

Elizabethtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Fixing a roof is never an easy job and it is one that needs to be done by quality contractors or the roof will leak, leading to interior damage to the home. For over twenty years Abel and Son Roofing has been a fixture in Pennsylvania roofing and they are proud to announce an expansion of their service area to include roofing Harrisburg PA and Lebanon PA residents need.



For roofing Lebanon PA homeowners can contact Abel and Son and request a free price quote for a roof repair or replacement. By navigating to the company’s website for roofing Lebanon PA homeowners will be asked for a basic set of information. Abel and Son will then contact the homeowner and discuss possible options for roof repair or replacement. Roofing Harrisburg PA residents need can be requested in the same way, though it should be noted that there are different contact numbers for Harrisburg and Lebanon homeowners.



The roofing done by Abel and Son is accomplished using the highest quality materials. Their shingles are made to last longer and stay resistant to wind, rain and even algae. Roofing Harrisburg PA homeowners have received before was generally of the three tab construction, a cheap material that must be replaced almost twice as often as the roofing Harrisburg PA homeowners will receive from Abel and Son. The roofing Lebanon PA homes have installed by Abel and Son will look good for up to thirty years and resist black streaking for up to ten.



Finding a quality roofing contractor is a daunting task, but Abel and Son have a long track record of quality work in Pennsylvania. By expanding their service area to include roofing Harrisburg PA and Lebanon PA, Abel and Son is poised to help even more homeowners find a quality and affordable roof replacement.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.abelandson.com/ , email sales@abelandson.com or call (717) 361-8406 in the Harrisburg area, (717) 272-7799 in the Lebanon area.