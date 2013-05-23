Aberration: Award Nominee and Author, Lisa Regan, Announces Compelling New Crime Thriller

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- While most authors use their first novel to test the literary waters, Lisa Regan used her debut release to storm onto the scene with gusto. After grabbing the attention of readers everywhere with ‘Finding Claire Fletcher’, which bears striking similarities to the recent story out of Cleveland of three women held captive for 10 years, Regan is back on the scene with another gripping and powerful crime thriller.



‘Aberration’, due for release on June 6th 2013, takes a hard-nosed female protagonist and thrusts her into a world where nobody (except the reader) is safe from the unstable mind of a serial killer.



Synopsis:



FBI analyst Kassidy Bishop is assigned to the “For You” killer’s task force after a series of sadistic murders bearing the same signature arise in different parts of the country.



The homicides are both calculated and savage, occurring in different states, but bearing the same signature: the words “for you” scribbled at each crime scene. The case chills Kassidy, bringing back memories of her own encounter with a violent criminal five years earlier.



The stakes rise when the task force links the killer’s signature to Kassidy. As more and more bodies turn up, Kassidy must delve into her past and the mysterious death of her twin sister, which holds the key to uncovering the killer’s identity.



The closer Kassidy comes to finding the killer, the closer she comes to a deadly confrontation that could cost her everything—including her own life.



As the author explains, her book provides a thought-provoking read that’s unlike anything else currently on the market.



“Aberration is a character-driven thriller with dueling points of view that features a flawed and damaged but strong and intelligent female protagonist, and delves deep into the mind of a killer who is not at all what he seems,” says Regan, whose first novel was nominated in the eFestival of Words Best of Independent eBook Awards in 3 categories: Best Novel, Best Thriller and Best Heroine for Claire Fletcher.



Continuing, “It begs the question: what really makes a killer? Readers are left to draw their own conclusions and I can’t wait to find out what they come up with.”



Pre-publication reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.



“With Kassidy Bishop, Lisa Regan has created a character that's not only smart, but vulnerable. It's that kind of complexity that lifts her novels from others in the suspense genre," says Gregg Olsen, a New York Times Bestselling author.



Author Mark Pryor was equally as impressed, adding, “Aberration is a sophisticated and compelling suspense novel. Just when you think you know what's next, the story whips you around a corner into shocking new territory and you discover nothing is quite what it seems. Aberration will keep you reading, and guessing, until the very end, when not one but two shocking twists await the reader.”



With the book expected to be hugely popular, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible following launch. It will be available in both paperback and ebook format.



‘Aberration’, published by Sapphire Star Publishing, is available from June 6th 2013. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.lisaregan.com



Review copies are available upon request.



About Lisa Regan

Lisa Regan is a suspense novelist. She has a Bachelor's Degree in English and Master of Education Degree from Bloomsburg University. She is a member of Sisters In Crime and Pennwriters. She lives in Philadelphia with her husband and daughter. Her first novel, Finding Claire Fletcher was recently nominated for the eFestival of Words Best of the Independent eBook Awards in three categories: Best Novel, Best Thriller and Best Heroine for Claire Fletcher.