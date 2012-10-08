Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.
Scope
- Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Brief Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Abiogen Pharma S.p.A..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Abiogen Pharma S.p.A.; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Key Therapeutics; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - News; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Latest Updates; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Pipeline; Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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