ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares over potential securities laws violations by ABIOMED, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) concerning whether a series of statements by ABIOMED, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ABIOMED, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $101.15 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2014 to $183.64 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2014.



Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) grew from $12.25 per share in early 2013 to as high as $29.98 per share in March 2014.



Then on May 1, 2014, ABIOMED, Inc. announced its fourth quarter 2014 results. Among other things, ABIOMED, Inc. said that on April 25, 2014, ABIOMED received a subpoena from theBoston regional office of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General requesting materials relevant to the Company's reimbursement of expenses and remuneration to healthcare providers during the period ofJuly 2012 – December 2012. Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. declined to as low as $21.61 per share on May 1, 2014.



On May 5, 2014, NASDAQ:ABMD shares closed at $22.23 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com