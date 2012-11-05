ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares over potential securities laws violations by ABIOMED, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection the Company's marketing and labeling of the Impella 2.5.



Investors who purchased shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) concerning whether a series of statements by ABIOMED, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) reported that its Total Revenue increased from $73.21 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2009 to $126.38 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 and its Net Loss of $31.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2009 turned into a Net Income of $1.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012.



Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) grew from as low as $5.04 per share in March 2009 to as high as $24.44 per share in July 2012.



Then on November 1, 2012, before the market opened, ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its second quarter fiscal 2013 revenue and net income. Among other things, ABIOMED, Inc. also disclosed that on October 26, 2012, it was informed that the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is conducting an investigation that is focused on the Company's marketing and labeling of the Impella 2.5 and that on October, 31, 2012, it accepted service of a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act administrative subpoena related to this investigation.



Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) dropped from $19.91 per share on Wednesday, October 31, 2012, to as low as $13.15 per share on November 1, 2012.



On November 2, 2012, NASDAQ:ABMD shares closed at $13.86 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and currently hold those ABIOMED, Inc. shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com