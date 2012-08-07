"Ablation Devices Market to 2016 - Global Market Forecast and Trends Analysis" Published

New Medical Devices market report from Markets and Markets: "Ablation Devices Market to 2016 - Global Market Forecast and Trends Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Ablation procedure refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure which involves either destruction or removal of diseased or unnecessary tissue to cure the disease. It provides successful form of surgical option that has gradually become a popular alternative over invasive procedure amongst physicians and patients. The principal advantage of these procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.
The global ablation devices market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016. The ablation market is broadly segmented into two classes, namely, thermal and non-thermal technologies. Thermal segment consists of technologies such as electrical, radiation, light, radiofrequency, ultrasound, microwave, and hydrothermal and non-thermal segment includes cryoablation and hydromechanical. Ablation devices have applications in myriad clinical areas such as cancer / tumor, cardiac, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics.
Ablation procedures have witnessed significant growth in the recent years, which are attributable to factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, favorable demographics and cost effectiveness over tradition surgical procedures. Moreover, increasing applications in cancer and cardiac segment are fueling the market growth.
Factors such as advancements in technology, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing baby boomers population (especially in U.S., Japan and Western European countries) are driving the market. The incidence cases of chronic diseases is expected to rise continuously in the coming years, because with increasing age, the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, gynaecological, and orthopaedic problems increases. The ablation devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of ablation procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short surgical timelines, low risk of infection, minimal damage to the healthy tissue, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.
