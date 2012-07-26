Ablation Devices Market to 2016 - (Radiofrequency, Cryoablation, Microwave, Ultrasound, Hydrothermal, Radiation, Cardiac, Cancer and Gynecology) - Global Market Forecast and Trends Analysis by Technology, Devices & Applications

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets .Ablation procedure refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure which involves either destruction or removal of diseased or unnecessary tissue to cure the disease. It provides successful form of surgical option that has gradually become a popular alternative over invasive procedure amongst physicians and patients. The principal advantage of these procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.



The global ablation devices market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016. The ablation market is broadly segmented into two classes, namely, thermal and non-thermal technologies. Thermal segment consists of technologies such as electrical, radiation, light, radiofrequency, ultrasound, microwave, and hydrothermal and non-thermal segment includes cryoablation and hydromechanical. Ablation devices have applications in myriad clinical areas such as cancer / tumor, cardiac, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics.



Ablation procedures have witnessed significant growth in the recent years, which are attributable to factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, favorable demographics and cost effectiveness over tradition surgical procedures. Moreover, increasing applications in cancer and cardiac segment are fueling the market growth.

Factors such as advancements in technology, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing baby boomers population (especially in U.S., Japan and Western European countries) are driving the market. The incidence cases of chronic diseases is expected to rise continuously in the coming years, because with increasing age, the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, gynaecological, and orthopaedic problems increases. The ablation devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of ablation procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short surgical timelines, low risk of infection, minimal damage to the healthy tissue, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.



Radiation therapy accounted for the largest share of 41% of the total ablation technologies market in 2011. The major driver of radiation therapy is the fact that it is applicable to any form of cancer ranging from soft tissue such as liver, lungs to bone metastases. Compared to most other techniques, radiation therapy is considered to be effective in all cancer scenarios, thus it is a single treatment for control of cancer used by most radiologists. It is expected that, radiation therapy devices will continue to enjoy the majority share in the ablation devices market for at least another decade owing to its broad scope of use, different methods of application, stable acceptance in population, and high level of awareness as compared to newly introduced ablation techniques such as hydrothermal, microwave and hydromechanical ablation.



Americas is the biggest market for ablation devices, followed by Europe. However, Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets and factors such as high patient pool, growing preferences to MIS, geographical expansion of market players, increased government investment in healthcare facilities especially in rural areas, westernization in life style and dietary habits, increasing healthcare expenditure & improving medical insurance plans are driving the ablation devices market.



Report includes company profiles of major players such as Accuray (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Arthrocare Corporation (U.S.), Atricure Inc. (U.S.), Biosense Webster (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), BSD Medical Corporation (U.S.), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Covidien (Ireland), Elekta AB ( Sweden), Galil Medical Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Misonix Inc. (U.S.), nContact Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Urologix Inc. (U.S.) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.).



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the market for ablation devices into the following segments:



Global ablation devices market, by technology



Thermal

Electrical

Radiation

Light

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Microwave

Hydrothermal

Non-thermal

Cryoablation

Hydromechanical

Global ablation devices market, by products



Electrical – Electrical ablators and electronic brachytherapy

Radiation – Brachytherapy, Intensity modulated radiation therapy, Image guided radiotherapy, Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT), Stereotactic body radiation therapy, Nano-radiation therapy and Proton beam therapy

Light – Cold lasers, Excimer lasers and ultraviolet B lasers

Radiofrequency – Temperature controlled devices, fluid cooled device and robotic navigation–catheter manipulation systems

Ultrasound – High intensity focused ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRI-FUS), Ultrasound surgical systems and shock wave therapy

Microwave – Microwave thermotherapy

Hydrothermal – Endometrial hydrothermal balloon ablation devices

Cryoablation – Tissue contact probe, cryogen spray probe and epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices

Global ablation devices market, by applications



Cancer

Cardiac

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics



