Global Ablation Technologies Market (2011-2016) - By Application and Devices in Radiofrequency, Cryoablation, Microwave, Ultrasound, Hydrothermal, Radiation, Electrical, Light/Laser and Hydromechanical – Global Trends & Competitive Analysis



The global ablation technologies market consists of thermal and non- thermal ablation technologies. Under thermal ablation technologies, radiofrequency, microwave, ultrasound, hydrothermal, radiation, electrical and light/laser technologies are included, whereas non-thermal ablation technologies include cryoablation and hydromechanical. Ablation technologies have applications in various clinical areas such as cancer, cardiac, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics. Global ablation technologies market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016.



A significant growth has been seen in the procedures of ablation in the recent years, which is largely driven by healthcare, demographic, and cost-effective factors. Increasing application in clinical areas such cancer and cardiac together, have contribute to this growth in ablation procedures.



The major driving factor for these markets would be the technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, Older population is growing in the mature markets such as Japan, U.S. and in the Western European countries. With increasing age, the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, gynaecological, and orthopaedic problems increases. As the incidence cases of these chronic diseases continue to rise in the coming years, the ablation devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of ablation procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, minimal damage to the healthy tissue, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.



In 2011, radiation therapy contributed to over 41% of the total ablation technologies market. The major driver of radiation therapy is the fact that it is applicable to any form of cancer ranging from soft tissue such as liver, lungs to bone metastases. Unlike most other techniques, radiation therapy is considered to be effective in all cancer scenarios, thus it is a single treatment for control of cancer used by most radiologists. It is expected that, radiation therapy will continue to enjoy the majority share in the ablation technologies market for at least another decade owing to its broad scope of use, different methods of application, stable acceptance in population, and high level of awareness as compared to newly introduced ablation techniques such as hydrothermal, microwave and hydromechanical ablation.



Americas is the biggest market for ablation devices, followed by Europe. However, Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets and factors such as high patient pool, growing preferences to minimally invasive surgery, geographical expansion of market players, increased government investment in healthcare facilities especially in rural areas, westernization in life style and dietary habits, increasing healthcare expenditure & improving medical insurance plans, are driving the ablation devices market.



Ablation technologies market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of application, devices and market trends; competitive analysis. Report also includes company profiles of major players such as Accuray (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Arthrocare Corporation (U.S.), Atricure Inc. (U.S.), Biosense Webster (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), BSD Medical Corporation (U.S.), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Conmed Corporation (U.S.), Covidien (Ireland), Elekta AB ( Sweden), Galil Medical ltd. (Israel), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Misonix Inc. (U.S.), nContact Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Urologix Inc. (U.S.) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.).



