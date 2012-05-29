Fast Market Research recommends "Ablation Technologies Market (2011 - 2016) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Global Ablation Technologies Market (2011-2016) - By Application and Devices in Radiofrequency, Cryoablation, Microwave, Ultrasound, Hydrothermal, Radiation, Electrical, Light/Laser and Hydromechanical - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
The global ablation technologies market consists of thermal and non- thermal ablation technologies. Under thermal ablation technologies, radiofrequency, microwave, ultrasound, hydrothermal, radiation, electrical and light/laser technologies are included, whereas non-thermal ablation technologies include cryoablation and hydromechanical. Ablation technologies have applications in various clinical areas such as cancer, cardiac, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics. Global ablation technologies market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
A significant growth has been seen in the procedures of ablation in the recent years, which is largely driven by healthcare, demographic, and cost-effective factors. Increasing application in clinical areas such cancer and cardiac together, have contribute to this growth in ablation procedures.
The major driving factor for these markets would be the technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, Older population is growing in the mature markets such as Japan, U.S. and in the Western European countries. With increasing age, the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, gynaecological, and orthopaedic problems increases. As the incidence cases of these chronic diseases continue to rise in the coming years, the ablation devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of ablation procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, minimal damage to the healthy tissue, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.
In 2011, radiation therapy contributed to over 41% of the total ablation technologies market. The major driver of radiation therapy is the fact that it is applicable to any form of cancer ranging from soft tissue such as liver, lungs to bone metastases. Unlike most other techniques, radiation therapy is considered to be effective in all cancer scenarios, thus it is a single treatment for control of cancer used by most radiologists. It is expected that, radiation therapy will continue to enjoy the majority share in the ablation technologies market for at least another decade owing to its broad scope of use, different methods of application, stable acceptance in population, and high level of awareness as compared to newly introduced ablation techniques such as hydrothermal, microwave and hydromechanical ablation.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market (2011-2016) Global Trends, End User & Competitive Analysis
- Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphones, Tablet PC, Mobile Apps) - Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts to 2016
- Healthcare BPO Market - Payer (Claims processing), Provider (Medical Billing & Coding) and Pharmaceutical (Clinical trial & Contract manufacturing) Outsourcing - Global analysis & Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2016 - Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and Interventional Cardiology Devices to be the Key Revenue Generators
- Smart Grid Market and Technology Outlook - Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis
- Smart Grid Vendor Landscape Analysis - Strategic Activity Analysis and Outlook to 2015
- Solar Power Market by PV, CSP Technologies by Installations, Price, Cost, Trade Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Peripheral Vascular & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market (2011 - 2016) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016