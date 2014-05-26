Ablation Technologies Market Worth $12.4 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- According to a new market research report of “Ablation Devices Market to 2016 - (Radiofrequency, Cryoablation, Microwave, Ultrasound, Hydrothermal, Radiation, Cardiac, Cancer and Gynecology) – Global Market Forecast and Trends Analysis by Technology, Devices & Applications”, published by MarketsandMarkets the market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016.



The global ablation devices market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach $12.4 billion by 2016. The ablation market is broadly segmented into two classes, namely, thermal and non-thermal technologies. Thermal segment consists of technologies such as electrical, radiation, light, radiofrequency, ultrasound, microwave, and hydrothermal and non-thermal segment includes cryoablation and hydromechanical. Ablation devices have applications in myriad clinical areas such as cancer / tumor, cardiac, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics.



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Radiation therapy accounted for the largest share of 41% of the total ablation technologies market in 2011. The major driver of radiation therapy is the fact that it is applicable to any form of cancer ranging from soft tissue such as liver, lungs to bone metastases. Compared to most other techniques, radiation therapy is considered to be effective in all cancer scenarios, thus it is a single treatment for control of cancer used by most radiologists. It is expected that, radiation therapy devices will continue to enjoy the majority share in the ablation devices market for at least another decade owing to its broad scope of use, different methods of application, stable acceptance in population, and high level of awareness as compared to newly introduced ablation techniques such as hydrothermal, microwave and hydromechanical ablation.



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Report includes company profiles of major players such as Accuray (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Arthrocare Corporation (U.S.), Atricure Inc. (U.S.), Biosense Webster (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), BSD Medical Corporation (U.S.), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Covidien (Ireland), Elekta AB ( Sweden), Galil Medical Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Misonix Inc. (U.S.), nContact Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Urologix Inc. (U.S.) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.).



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