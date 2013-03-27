Able Cleaning Inc. Is Now Hiring for a Quality Control Administrator

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Able Cleaning Inc., a residential and commercial cleaning company is now searching for a Quality Control Administrator for the South and Central New Jersey area. They are looking to expand their team and thrive in this industry. When looking for cleaning service in New Jersey, Able Cleaning provides fully trained and certified individuals that will leave every house and property spotless. As they continue to flourish, Able Cleaning, Inc. is looking for the right person who is up for the position.



Some of the various duties that this position will be expected to uphold are delivery of the inventory, where the company vehicle will be provided and handle any employee relations that will include translations to a team of 50 or more individuals. Able Cleaning is a very environmentally conscious organization, where they use natural cleaning products in order to promote the healthiest atmosphere for clients, and the Quality Control Administrator will be able to enforce this philosophy.



The position will also entail project management duties, where quality control software that is provided will need to be utilized. It includes but does not exclude repairing cleaning equipment, buffing floors and carpet cleaning on occasion and ground floor window cleaning. The Quality Control Administrator is an extremely versatile position that needs to make sure all duties and cleanings are completed. Travel is necessary in order to pick up Able Cleaning’s office vehicles in Burlington County, NJ, so a valid driver’s license is necessary. Able Cleaning cares about each and every one of their employees and includes health benefits, overtime, and training provided in order to ensure a strong support system for higher management in the company. Inquire within today at Able Cleaning Inc.



About Able Cleaning Inc.

Able Cleaning Inc. has had the pleasure to provide cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dating back since 1980, the professionals dedicate themselves to being fully trained and certified so that every property owner gets the best cleaning each and every time. Their professional cleaning services in NJ are proud users of Designed for Environment cleaning products, which are a natural cleaning that promotes a healthy atmosphere for all.



