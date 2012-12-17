Able Cleaning Inc. Now Uses Designed for Environment Cleaning Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- The professional cleaning services in Philadelphia are proud to now offer residential and commercial cleanings with certified green cleaning products. The products they use are “Designed for Environment” or sometimes seen as “DfE.” This means that the cleaning supplies that Able Cleaning Inc. uses is the standard for safer products. Their cleaning services in Philadelphia make sure every home and commercial property uses the required products that meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.



Able Cleaning Inc. is proud to be using Designed for Environment cleaning products unlike other companies who may use harsh chemicals on the surfaces of one’s home. For those who may be sensitive to harsh cleaning products, they do not have to worry about having an unclean home after the NJ cleaning services at Able have come through. The DfE standards are constantly updated as they find out more and more harsh ingredients that are in supplies. They have a certain criteria for fragrances, function, safer ingredients, and many more that are put under consideration when going through these standards.



Homeowners who have their home cleaned by the Able cleaning services in NJ will notice the quality of their indoor air due to the use of green products. By minimizing the use of harmful chemicals it will make Pennsylvania and New Jersey home and commercial property owners see the difference and realize it actually provides a more thorough cleaning. They are proud to be using these certified green cleaning supplies since their philosophy is to provide homeowners with not only a clean home, but a healthy one. With years of experience in the cleaning industry, it has been Able Cleaning’s pleasure to help increase the health of families throughout the area.



About Able Cleaning Inc.

Able Cleaning Inc. has had the pleasure to provide cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Since 1980, the professionals dedicate themselves to being fully trained and certified so that every property owner gets the best cleaning each and every time.



For more information, visit http://ablecleaninginc.com/.