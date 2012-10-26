Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Able Cleaning now offers a quality control program for all NJ cleaning services. At Able Cleaning, their Quality Control program operates with a digital, real-time inspection program that regularly monitors, corrects and improves the overall cleaning levels in all of their facilities. They are able to log each inspection and address any problems that arise before those working in the facilities ever notice them. This is just one of the many ways the New Jersey cleaning services stay on top of the cutting edge in the janitorial industry to provide the highest level of quality cleaning for health in the Tri-state area.



The best part of this new process is that it will not cost the client’s facility extra money. The Quality Control program is completely free. The program increases cleaning efficiency which saves time and money. It also increases customer loyalty and increased happiness for their commercial cleaners which lower numerous expenses including training, human resources and marketing. This makes Able Cleaning one of the best commercial cleaning services in New Jersey.



Their NJ cleaning service has helped numerous Health Care Facilities improve their infection control and indoor air quality by developing proactive measures and consistent monitoring to improve employee’s overall health and wellness, as well as the patients who are treated there. With the Quality Control Program, educational facilities can trust that their staff and students are working and learning in a safe and sterile environment. Businesses can reduce staff sickness and increase productivity because Able Cleaning will ensure the facility is constantly kept clean.



About Able Cleaning

Since 1980, Able Cleaning has been known as one of the best residential and commercial cleaning services NJ has to offer. As a fully bonded and insured company, all of their employees are fully trained and certified to deliver the best in professional cleaning services.



