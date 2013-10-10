Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Abnormal volume spikes - Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)



LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) increased +0.18% and closed at $33.07 on a traded volume of 35.84 million shares, in comparison to 55.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +24.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $276.49 billion and its total outstanding shares are 8.36 billion. Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide. Its Windows division offers Windows operating system; Windows Services suite of applications and Web services, including Outlook.com and SkyDrive; Surface RT and Pro devices; and PC accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy MSFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) soared +0.24% and closed at $33.01 on a traded volume of 33.49 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 18.90 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +23.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.79 and $33.33.



Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide. It operates Yahoo.com that offers Yahoo! Search, which provides users with a free search capability; Yahoo! News that provides news via text, photos, and video; and Yahoo! Sports, which offers fantasy sports, editorial reporting, real-time scores, statistics and breaking news, and global sports events and premium college sports coverage.



For How Long YHOO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) dropped -0.96% and closed at $34.44. So far in three months, the stock is up +19.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.42 and $36.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $34.65. Its introductory price for the day was $34.26, with the overall traded volume of 17.82 million shares.



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services, such as money transfer, airtime top-up, and bill payment, as well as sells smartphones and tablets.



Has VOD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) after opening its trade at the price of $174.73, dropped -3.41% to close at $167.78 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 15.30 million shares, in comparison to 10.54 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.86 and $194.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $174.99. Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The company also provides services for the development of electric powertrain systems and components, and sells electric powertrain components to other automotive manufacturers.



Will TSLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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