Aboriginal Literacy Program 2012-2013 - Sponsored by Fair Loans Foundation

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Aboriginal Literacy Program, sponsored by Fair Loans Foundation has been running for over twelve months at Werrington Public School. This program is a reading program which is run by tutors, both adult and peers. The program allows up to eight Aboriginal students can access the program; these students are given the opportunity to build skills and practice their reading up to three times per week.



Students’ reading ability is accessed by reading levels 1-30. By the end of Kindergarten students are expected to attain a reading level of 8+, by the end of Year 1 a reading level of 18 +, by the end of Year 2 a reading level of 26+ and by the end of Year 3 a reading level of 30+. Data from the program shows that all students coming onto the program were working below the expected reading level. Within the first six months of the program running in 2012, students increased their reading level by up to nine levels. Over a 12 month period students have increased their reading level by up to 20 levels.



When students have achieved reading level 30 on the program, they are successfully taken off the program and a new student is given the opportunity to access the program. Some of our successful students will be given opportunities in the future to become tutors on the program.



This program is successful because students are given the opportunity to work one on one, regularly, to develop and practice their reading skills. Tutors also provide an encouraging and positive environment where the students have every opportunity to become a successful reader.



Werrington Public School is extremely grateful to Fair Loans Foundation for their willingness to provide funds to sponsor the Aboriginal Literacy Program. Together we can continue to improve the performance of Aboriginal students in literacy and NAPLAN and provide positive educational experiences for Aboriginal students.



Continued funding provided for the project will allow the Aboriginal Learning Support Teacher to: -identify Aboriginal students requiring support in reading, -have them access a support program to increase reading levels, comprehension and sight work knowledge, -provide training and support for reading tutors and -monitor and access the students and tutors throughout the program.



About Fair Loans

Fair Loans provides low interest loans to people who have been refused finance through traditional sources like banks - usually because of bad credit history.



The reasons for unpaid loan records on our credit history are wide-ranging and in many cases legitimate. Fair Loans recognizes this reality and believes people should not be refused credit and should be given a second chance to re establish their credit history and access credit to pay urgent bills or purchase essentials. Fairloans was started in the year 2010.



Media Contact:

ACN: 123 592 487

Email: team@fairloans.org.au

Phone: 1300 727 006

Fax: (02) 8089 1134

http://www.fairloans.org.au/