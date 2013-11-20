AbortionPillClinics.com Launches Online Promoting Fast Intervention for Unwanted Pregnancy

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Abortion is never an individual’s first choice. Rather, it is the result of unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances. This does not affect a woman’s right to choose, though in Orange County it has proven difficult to find the services to which women have a legal right. Abortion Pill Clinics is a new facility that has been set up in Santa Ana to make abortion more accessible. While the clinic does not promote the use of abortion, it does provide an array of options so as to best ensure the continued health of the individual.



The clinic has launched their new website, created to make access to abortion services easier in Orange County. For those in emergency circumstances, a consultation and procedure can be scheduled in as short a time frame as possible, including one-day services. The clinic offers alternatives to surgical procedures that carry inherent risks by providing abortion pills.



If caught early, a pregnancy can be aborted simply by taking an abortion pill like Mifeprex or RU-486 as provided by the clinic. In many cases it is safer, easier, and more convenient than having the surgical abortion. However, if a surgical abortion is desired or needed, the practice can accommodate these patients as well, providing full spectrum abortion services.



The effectiveness and safety of the abortion pill has been well studied. It is in many cases a preferential treatment option for someone facing an unintended pregnancy.



A spokesperson for Abortion Pill Clinics commented “We believe that women should be offered all the choices that are legally available to them, and given the opportunity to choose whether or not to abort their pregnancy, and if so, by what means. The abortion pill gives women in difficult circumstances a less invasive choice as a means to avoid invasive surgical procedures. Our hope is to help women make the right choices in their hour of need.”



About Abortion Pill Clinic

Abortion Pill Clinic is located in Santa Ana, Orange County. The clinic specializes in rapid turnaround for early stage abortion and aims to provide women with informative consultation to ensure the right choices are made. The website is designed to channel individuals toward a consultation to resolve the matter quickly and sympathetically. For more information please visit: http://abortionpillclinics.com/ or contact 714-966-9883