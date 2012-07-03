About Personal Injury Claims

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- One of the most important things to consider about a personal injury claim (compensation received from an injury such as an automobile accident or an accident at work), is that each one is relatively subjective. The amount of monetary compensation you receive varies depending on your particular circumstances, and how the insurance company interprets your claim. If you were involved in an accident in FL and it was not your fault, it is in your best interest to hire a personal injury attorney Florida to help you navigate the tactics used by insurance companies and claims adjusters, so as to receive the best settlement possible.



After an accident, the person who is responsible is referred to as liable. Therefore, the liable individual, as well as the company through which the individual has liability insurance, is responsible for compensating you for your injury. You can receive compensation for:



- Income lost due to time you were unable to spend at work

- Medical care

- Loss of educational experiences, such as tuition reimbursement for missed school

- Loss of family or social experiences, such as vacation and recreation activities

- Emotional trauma, such as the inability to properly care for your children, interference with marital relationships, stress, and/or depression

- Permanent physical injury, disablement, or disfigurement



Oftentimes after a motor vehicle accident involving a car, motorcycle, truck, or a pedestrian, the liable insurance company will immediately contact the injured person by phone using a claims adjustor. This can be very confusing as insurance companies use a complex language involving a great number of acronyms. The best way to handle this situation is simply to contact a personal injury attorney who is proficient in this language, and who can insure you will not be rushed into settling your claim. According to the American Bar Association, it is always a good idea to seek legal counsel if someone has been seriously injured in an accident. An insurance company may try to rush the injured person into accepting a settlement, whereas he or she may be entitled to more.



It might be easy for you to add up the exact amount of the costs that were incurred from physical damages to your car, or the amount of income you lost due to injury. However, it is not as easy to determine how to put a monetary value on emotional trauma, or permanent disablement. Insurance companies have a formula they use in order to determine how much compensation you should receive for your injuries. However, it is important to note that the monetary number that the insurance company calculates is not the exact amount you will receive. Rather, it is the number from which negotiations may begin. Therefore, you may receive a settlement that is much higher if you have a personal injury attorney on your side who knows how to navigate and steer the claim process.