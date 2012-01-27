About the Bag Program and Factory Direct Promos Help Make LA County Plastic Bag Free

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- As of January 1, 2012, LA County is free of single use plastic bags. The intent of this ordinance is to promote the use of reusable bags in order to reduce negative economic and environmental impacts associated with single use bags. Starting July 1, 2011, the county ruled that large stores could not distribute single use plastic bags and a 10-cent charge would be placed on recyclable paper bags.



The About the Bag website was created as a resource for reducing the impact of plastic bags and encouraging the use of reusable bags. As of January 1st, 2012, all smaller businesses have stopped distributing single use plastic bags. Instead, stores are able to offer reusable bags made from environmentally safe materials such as non woven polypropylene. Reusable grocery bags have become increasingly popular across the nation but few towns, counties or states have taken the initiative that LA County has.



By ordering thousands of customized reusable bags from Factory Direct Promos, the county is promoting and celebrating the use of eco-friendly reusable bags. Each merchant, large and small, has played their role in providing consumers with reusable shopping bags for the better of the environment. The About the Bag Program has been wildly successful and similar ordinances to stop the distribution of single use plastic bags have been put in place by other areas of the state including Long Beach, Santa Monica, Calabasas and Malibu.



About Factory Direct Promos

Factory Direct Promos is a direct manufacturer of reusable and recycled shopping bags, seed paper, recycled pens, and other environmentally friendly items. The company has a USA based customer service branch in Florida and produces fully customizable eco-friendly products. Factory Direct Promos offers customized bags and recently supplied their reusable bags to LA County to raise awareness for the About the Bag website. Learn more about Factory Direct Promos by visiting http://www.factorydirectpromos.com. For more information about customized reusable bags from Factory Direct Promos, contact Jason Tunick via email at info@factorydirectpromos.com or phone at (866) 222-0949.