Above All Chimney Explains How to Prepare Chimneys for the Spring

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Winter is typically when chimneys get their heaviest use, since people use their fireplaces more often when it's cold, and the harsh weather outside creates wear and tear on the brick and mortar. This is why Above All Chimney & Masonry recommends that homeowners do their chimney maintenance in the spring, when the weather begins to warm up and the fireplace becomes non-essential again.



There are a lot of potential issues that can arise for a chimney after a full season of rain, snow, and heavy use. The experts at Above All Chimney, a highly qualified and experienced chimney service in Montgomery County PA, explain what homeowners can do in the spring to keep their chimney and fireplace functioning optimally all year round.



One common issue that plagues chimneys in the winter is the buildup of creosote, a black, tarry chemical substance that is created by burning wood. Creosote sticks to the inside of the chimney lining and restricts ventilation, which can leave a chimney vulnerable to more buildup. It is also highly flammable and can lead to chimney fires if it isn't removed. There are several different methods that chimney pros use to handle different levels of creosote buildup. Special brushes can be used to clean lighter buildup, and chemical solvents are often used in heavier cases. If creosote buildup is too severe, it might be more prudent to reline the chimney, potentially saving time and money in the long run.



Another measure homeowners can take is installing a chimney cap. Caps are usually made of steel or copper for durability and can be fitted to a wide range of chimney sizes. Capping a chimney prevents common chimney pests like squirrels, bats, and raccoons from infiltrating the home and causing damage.



Above All Chimney also reminds homeowners to check the stucco and other masonry around their home for potential damage caused by the freeze-thaw cycle of winter. Once temperatures are consistently above freezing, it's a good time to repair bricks and other stonework.



Taking steps like these in the spring can help ensure optimum functionality and efficiency from a chimney. Anyone interested in learning more about chimney repairs in Bensalem, PA, or scheduling cleaning and other maintenance, is encouraged to visit https://www.aboveallchimneys.com/ for more information.



