Above All Chimney & Masonry Advises Homeowners on How to Prepare Their Chimney for the Fall

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Summer has come to a close, and cold winter weather is on the horizon, which means temperate fall conditions will prompt homeowners to light up their fireplaces once again. However, before lighting the first fire of the chilly season, it is imperative that they arrange for a professional to come inspect their fireplace and chimney, remove dangerous buildups, and make necessary repairs to ensure a safe, enjoyable season for the entire family.



Over the course of the fall and winter, ash and soot accumulate on chimney walls. As this buildup sits during the warmer months, in addition to dirt, pests, and potential storm debris cluttering up the chimney over the spring and summer months, hazardous conditions can rise to the surface — ones that only chimney technicians are equipped to handle. First, homeowners should receive a chimney inspection; an assessment of the structural integrity and general safety of their chimney. Based on a professional's findings, a chimney cleaning may be in order, which involves removing harmful substances that could pose a risk for house fires or health complications for household members. A chimney cap inspection is also advisable, as a professional will make any necessary repairs or replacements for chimney components.



This company recommends homeowners in southeastern PA schedule an appointment with one of their technicians to complete any chimney cleaning and repairs before winter. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.aboveallchimneys.com/ today.



Located in Langhorne, PA, Above All Chimney & Masonry provides their clients with masonry services in a 20-mile radius from their location. With expert technicians, the team has over 30 years of experience with chimney sweeping, repairs, inspections, hardscaping, and more. For all brickwork, cleanings, and maintenance needed to preserve the chimney and protect the home; the company serves Central Bucks, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks, Montgomery, Northeast Philadelphia Counties, and some parts of New Jersey.



