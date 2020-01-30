Above All Chimney & Masonry Explores Common Causes of Leaning Chimneys

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- As a trusted provider of chimney flue repair in and around Philadelphia, Above All Chimneys & Masonry is familiar with all of the common signs that something's wrong with a chimney. While problems like improper ventilation and creosote buildup are worthy of concern to homeowners, one issue in particular calls for immediate intervention — a leaning chimney. A leaning chimney poses multiple hazards that can lead to property damage, costly repairs, and even bodily injury. Homeowners who notice chimney damage or foundation failure are encouraged to contact Above All Chimney & Masonry as chimney repair is a complicated, dangerous undertaking that's best left to the professionals.



Chimneys can destabilize over time as a result of wear and tear and a home's natural setting. That said, some common culprits of a leaning chimney include undersized or shallow footing, cracked concrete, expansive soil, improper water drainage, or a poorly constructed foundation. A standard solution this company's contractors can employ involves installing helical piers to underpin the entire chimney structure. These piers are driven under the chimney until it reaches an adequate soil base. They can then place brackets on the helical piers under the chimney footing, and use a jack to slowly lift the chimney to its proper position.



Chimneys are often the most massive component of an individual's most substantial investment — their home. If a professional does not address the issue promptly, the problem can worsen, and the chimney weight can continue to cause damage to the property and place an incredible amount of pressure on the home's foundation. Above All Chimney & Masonry recommends homeowners who notice their chimney is leaning, tilting, or becoming attached from the house to call them today for chimney repair. For other issues regarding fireplace and chimney maintenance, they also offer fireplace restoration in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.



About Above All Chimney & Masonry

Located in Langhorne, PA, Above All Chimney & Masonry provides their clients with masonry services in a 20-mile radius from their location. With expert technicians, the team has over 30 years of experience with chimney sweeping, repairs, inspections, hardscaping, and more. For all brick work, cleanings, and maintenance needed to preserve the chimney and protect the home; the company serves Central Bucks, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks, Montgomery, Northeast Philadelphia Counties and some parts of New Jersey.



