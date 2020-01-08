Above All Chimney & Masonry Outlines the Advantages of Using Their Chimney Cleaning Service This Winter

Bucks County, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- As a trusted provider of chimney cleaning in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Above All Chimney & Masonry understands the importance of a properly maintained chimney. While winter may have just begun, it is more important than ever for homeowners to prepare for the cold weather and snowy conditions. There are multiple benefits to getting a chimney cleaning this winter.



Since most chimneys are constructed with porous materials, they are susceptible to water damage that can compromise the functionality of the chimney and lead to costly repairs down the road. Waterproofing sealants and chimney caps are a few resources this company can provide homeowners to help combat moisture damage. Melting snow can also seep through cracks in the chimney and mix with ash residue, giving off an unpleasant smell.



It is imperative for a chimney professional to check for ways carbon monoxide may be leaking into a home. Ensuring proper ventilation and even installing carbon monoxide detectors are measures taken to protect the occupants of the home from this tasteless, odorless gas.



Wood-burning fireplaces generate a substance called creosote—an oily, flammable residue that can stick to the inside of the flue and result in a build-up. A proper cleaning would remove the risk of a disastrous, out-of-control chimney fire.



A professional cleaner can identify problems in the chimney and offer consultations on solutions that are best for the family and their home. Those who are interested in scheduling chimney cleaning or fireplace repair near Philadelphia are encouraged to contact Above All Chimney & Masonry today!



About Above All Chimney & Masonry

Located in Langhorne, PA, Above All Chimney & Masonry provides their clients with masonry services in a 20-mile radius from their location. With expert technicians, the team has over 30 years of experience with chimney sweeping, repairs, inspections, hardscaping, and more. For all brick work, cleanings, and maintenance needed to preserve the chimney and protect the home; the company serves Central Bucks, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks, Montgomery, Northeast Philadelphia Counties and some parts of New Jersey.



For more information or to schedule a service, please visit http://www.aboveallchimneys.com/.