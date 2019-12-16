Above All Chimneys Currently Offering Cleaning Services for the New Year

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- As a top-rated provider of chimney cleaning services in Philadelphia and the surrounding regions, Above All Chimneys understands that keeping a chimney adequately maintained isn't just necessary for aesthetic purposes; it's also critical to keeping families safe throughout the cold seasons. Now, the company is advising on the significant benefits of chimney maintenance for homeowners across the region.



One of the most substantial advantages of regular chimney cleaning is more efficient home heating. Creosote, a byproduct of the combustion process that takes place in a fireplace, is deposited over time. This, plus the circulation of cool air, reduces a fireplace's ability to operate efficiently and can require an increase in the amount of wood burned to stay appropriately warm. With regularly-scheduled maintenance, a fireplace can operate at its maximum capacity and help to keep the entire house warm.



Additionally, a wood-burning fireplace creates numerous byproducts aside from creosote, such as ash, soot, wooden bits, and other tiny particles. These deposits can cover the flue liner with dirt, grime, dust, and countless other contaminants. By investing in chimney cleaning services from Above All Chimneys, costly chimney repairs can be reduced, as can wear and tear on components like the smoke shelf, damper, and more.



Anyone interested in fireplace repairs in the Philadelphia region or who wants to increase the efficiency and safety of their fireplace is urged to contact the team of professionals at Above All Chimneys. Their expert chimney sweeps can provide them with the peace of mind that homeowners and their families will be warm, toasty, and comfortable all through the new year.



About Above All Chimney & Masonry

Located in Langhorne, PA, Above All Chimney & Masonry provides their clients with masonry services in a 20-mile radius from their location. With expert technicians, the team has over 30 years of experience with chimney sweeping, repairs, inspections, hardscaping, and more. For all brick work, cleanings, and maintenance needed to preserve the chimney and protect the home; the company serves Central Bucks, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks, Montgomery, Northeast Philadelphia Counties and some parts of New Jersey.



