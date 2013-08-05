Above and Beyond Launches Campaign to Help Businesses Improve Grounds and Landscape

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- According to results from a study conducted recently, views of plants increase job satisfaction. The study results released stated employees who had an outside view of plants experienced less job pressure and reported greater job satisfaction than workers viewing man-made objects or having no outside view. Additionally, they reported fewer headaches and other ailments than workers without the view. Additionally, psychologists have further found that plants and green spaces provide a sense of rest, allowing workers with access to plants and nature to be more productive.



According to Above and Beyond Complete Grounds Maintenance spokesperson, the benefits of commercial landscaping are numerous. "A well-designed landscape has been proven to improve many businesses. Plus, they provide a sense of pride and create a welcoming environment to your customers from the moment they pull up into the parking lot. Whether your company prefers an outdoor space fit for entertaining, or a quiet outdoor retreat, such as many churches prefer, landscaping companies Omaha customers trust will shape your landscape according to your needs. They will integrate hardscaping, water features, and plant life to maximize the potential of your landscape."



A well manicured lawn is also very important to keep a positive image in the community, says Above and Beyond spokesman. "We often receive calls from companies looking for commercial lawn care Omaha professionals to come out and care for their lawns. Businesses don't have the time or the equipment to care for their own yards like homeowners do. When you can have someone do a six step fertilization process, organic lawn care, seeding and sodding as well as sprinkler repair and installation, well, it just makes sense to do so. Business owners have too many other things on their mind to think about other than doing their own lawns. However, having a well-manicured lawn and landscaping is just as important as making sure your sign is in good repair and the building is freshly painted."



Studies increasingly show the greening of business districts increases community pride and paint a positive perception of an area, drawing customers to the businesses. Above and Beyond agrees completely, saying "Landscaped areas tend to be relatively graffiti-free, while open, non-landscaped areas are often graffiti targets. Well planned and maintained landscapes are seen as safer than unmaintained plantings. If you are ready to make your area look planned, safe and well-designed, it's time to have a professional take control of it."



About Above and Beyond Complete Grounds Maintenance

Established in 1999, they serve Omaha, Lincoln, La Vista, Bellevue, Papillion, and all surrounding communities. Their reputation for quality service and customer attention is evidenced by their A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and portfolio of work. Above and Beyond was founded on quality service and they solidify their company name by always going the extra mile.