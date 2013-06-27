Above & Beyond Counseling Academy Releases New Product for Deliverance Ministry - 'Deliverance Ministry: Plain & Simple' Video Seminar

Tempe, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Above & Beyond Counseling Academy, a renowned name when it comes to training and equipping people in areas of Christian Counseling and deliverance ministry, today announced the release of its new offering - ‘Deliverance Ministry: Plain & Simple' Video Seminar. The product helps one gain a better understanding of deliverance ministry and get an overview of a proven and effective five-step process related to the same. Sources confirmed that the academy, and related counseling center, has successfully used the process with thousands of clients and seminar attendees.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our latest offering - ‘Plain & Simple' Video Seminar and aims to help the buyers gain a biblical overview of deliverance ministry.” Sources confirmed that the product would also answer some of the common questions related to deliverance ministry including the presence of demons, identification of a person in need of deliverance and relation and impact of medications and deliverance among others.



The seminar comprises three and a half hours of video teachings and includes a downloadable manual as well as handouts. The academy also offers a related training product called the Deliverance Training Boot Camp that goes into more depth and hands-on detail. The video seminar; however, has more of an informational and educational focus. When contacted, Donald J. Ibbitson, the founder of the center said, “We are excited to offer this seminar in response to many who did not necessarily want to learn how to actually do deliverance but were more interested in being educated about this ministry.” Phyllis J. Tarbox from the academy added, “This seminar duplicates the teachings and presentations we do for clients and seminar attendees to teach them 'nuts and bolts' details about spiritual warfare and the demonic realm.”



About Above & Beyond Counseling Academy

Above & Beyond Counseling Academy is a Florida based training center focuses on equipping students in areas of Christian Counseling degrees and deliverance ministry training. The academy helps people located across the globe by using web conferencing technology. The company is committed to releasing new training and educational products in all aspects of deliverance, including help for children.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Donald J. Ibbitson

Contact Number: 1 800 264 6236

Email: info@aandbacademy.com

Website: http://aandbacademy.com/deliverance-ministry-plain-simple-video-seminar-0

Address: 10012 N. Dale Mabry, Suite 205, Tampa, FL 33618