Above Board Flooring Now Offers Eco-Friendly, Durable, Scratch-Proof Bamboo Flooring by Cali Bamboo

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Many eco-conscious people are attracted to bamboo as a building material because of its quickly regenerative nature. Clocked as the fastest growing plant on Earth, bamboo can regenerate itself in just six months, making it the ultimate renewable resource. It can be re-harvested every three years with no damage to the plant or the environment around it. And in fact, continuous harvesting actually improves the health of the plant. But when used as a flooring material, the advantages don’t stop there. Bamboo flooring is the strongest and most durable hardwood available. Above Board Flooring now carries the full line of Cali Bamboo flooring products and is making them available to customers with a special 15 month same as cash financing offer.



Bamboo is the hardest wood flooring available with the highest ranking in the Janka hardness test, which measures the resistance of wood to denting and wear. That coupled with its green properties, make bamboo floors a viable alternative to traditional lumber that is growing in popularity among homeowners and contractors. In adding Cali Bamboo’s strand woven bamboo flooring products to its line, Above Board Flooring is giving its customers even more choices in high-quality flooring materials.



“With our wholesale prices, financing options and trusted brands you can get the beautiful floors you’ve always dreamed of but never thought you’d be able to pay for,” said a representative of Above Board Flooring.



Above Board Flooring carries all the hardwood flooring Charlotte NC homeowners and contractors need. In addition to bamboo and other hardwoods that add beauty and value to a home, they carry an array of laminates, tile and carpet to fit in with any decor and budget. Above Board Flooring also specializes in flooring restoration and repair and can restore any old, damaged hardwood floor to its original luster. All installations and restorations are done with a dust-free sanding system that reduces allergens and keeps curtains and furniture clean. As an added service, the Charlotte flooring company also offers bathroom and kitchen remodeling, granite countertops, decks, room additions, painting and window replacement.



About Above Board Flooring

Above Board Flooring has provided high-quality flooring services to the Greater Charlotte, NC area for more than 25 years. They carry the industry’s most trusted brands including Bruce Hardwood, Tarkett, BR-111, Mullican, Somerset, Pergo, Quick Step, Eztread, Shaw, Mohawk, Daltile, Cali Bamboo and Marazzi at wholesale prices. Fully licensed and insured, the company also carries a wide selection of carpet, laminate, ceramic tile and vinyl. For more information, visit one of their two convenient showrooms in Lake Norman or Charlotte or http://aboveboardflooring.com