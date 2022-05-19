Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Abri SPAC I, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA) concerning whether a series of statements by regarding Abri SPAC I, Inc's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Beverly Hills, CA based Abri SPAC I, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company that was formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering ("IPO") or the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company.



On January 27, 2022, Apifiny Group Inc. ("Apifiny") announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPAU), that will result in Apifiny becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock market.



Those who purchased shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.