Abs in 8-the Only Fitness Program That Combines Physicality and Mindset Together

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- There are numerous products promoting health and fitness which promise great sounding results whose results don’t live up to the expectations. While most such programs emphasize on the physical aspect of fitness, well known fitness behavior expert, Dan Nguyen has created a program called Abs in 8 which is a unique combination of physicality as well as the mindset. It not only makes users fitter in the physical sense, but also makes them mentally stronger by shaping their mindsets to tone up the body in a faster and better manner.



This new and revolutionary easy to follow fitness routine guarantees the development of the much coveted 6 pack abs among users simply with regular 8 minute long sessions. Abs in 8 comes with a downloadable workout video and 3 audio mp3s to help users create the perfect health and wellness mindset. Although its original price is $24.95, it is being sold online at its website for a special holiday offer price of only $19.95.



Abs in 8 is an innovative, one of a kind program which teaches people the techniques to perform simple exercises for their abs as well as a 3 guided meditation technique for them to be able to create the mindset required for proper health and wellness. The 3 guided mediation technique focuses on motivation, nutrition and visualization of perfect abs. The USP of Abs in 8 is that it provides long lasting results in a healthy and affordable manner.



Dan Nguyen states, “Exercise your mind to make your body fit. The mission statement of my product, Abs in 8 is ‘Empower individuals to create their health and wellness from within’ It is the only program that combines fitness and mindset together because only with the right mindset can fitness come easy.”



About Dan Nguyen

Dan Nguyen, the creator of Abs in 8 is a fitness behavior expert who employs a holistic approach to achieving health and fitness goals. Inspired by his personal experience, he decided to create this unique program which is the perfect combination of a no-nonsense diet and exercise regimen along with mental and emotional development.



Media Contact:

Name: Dan T. Nguyen

Website: http://www.dannguyeninc.com/fitness/

Phone: (866) 648- 0777?