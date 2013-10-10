Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Absa Bank Limited (ABSP) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Absa Bank Limited (ABSP) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Absa Bank Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Absa Bank Ltd (Absa Bank) is a financial services provider based in South Africa. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial solutions catering to individuals, small businesses and corporations. The bank's product and service portfolio includes savings accounts, check accounts, current accounts, credit cards, debit cards, auto loans, business loans, personal loans and commercial property loans. It also offers life insurance, non-life insurance, business insurance, retirement plans, Takaful insurance, merchant services, and investment solutions for high-net-worth investments. In addition, it offers international banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, private banking, Internet banking, phone banking, mobile banking and ATM banking services. The bank operates as a subsidiary of Barclays Africa Group Limited (Barclays Africa), which is part of Barclays Plc. Absa Bank is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Companies Mentioned



Absa Bank Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143581/absa-bank-limited-absp-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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