Absolute Apartment Locators Extends Complimentary Services to San Antonio Newcomers

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Based on a compilation of reports from the real estate industry weighed against internet search statistics, those who are in the market for a new apartment home spend an estimated 750 hours scouring online listings before narrowing down their pursuit to a select few properties they wish to view in person. After the search reaches the preliminary showing stage, buyers spend an additional 5 hours on average exploring potential homes. This sets a tedious stage for the roughly 200,000 people who plan to take up residence in the San Antonio area over the coming year.



Acting as a liaison of this flourishing city, licensed real estate broker Cel Zepeda of Absolute Apartment Locators has extended complimentary time and money saving services to San Antonio's anticipated newcomers. Zepeda elaborated, "People are flocking to our city for a number of reasons. The cost of living is lower here than in much of the country. It's a great place to establish a new business because of tax incentives, and that contributes to our growing number of job opportunities. Our role as San Antonio apartment locators is to make the search process as fast and easy as possible."



For those who prefer to do the searching and legwork on their own, absolutelocators.com provides a list of premium properties in various areas of the city with customized searches available. The company offers more extensive assistance for anyone lacking the time to pour over a lengthy shakedown of available listings. A thorough search request form can be found on the company website where clients may specify the area where they wish to live as well as preferences regarding price range, number of bed and bathrooms and washer and dryer connectivity. A space is provided for additional details to further customize the San Antonio apartment finder results.



The form asks for basic background information such as criminal convictions and prior broken lease agreements or evictions. Due to guidelines stipulated by many landlords, these details are necessary for determining potential tenants' eligibility. Providing honest answers to these questions will help the apartment hunters San Antonio narrow down the search to only suitable units, preventing wasted time and effort on the search process.



A list of helpful tips to streamline the apartment search, application and viewing process is also provided on the company's website. Each property appearing in a client's personalized search results is accompanied by pictures, floor plan specifications and a list of featured amenities. Maps of the target area and information about local school ratings are supplied as well. Zepeda mentioned clients are encouraged to discuss quotes with him to ensure they are receiving fair pricing and all applicable move-in specials. Upon signing a lease agreement on a listing recommended by the company, clients receive a bonus of up to $100 in Visa gift cards.



"In addition to those services, I can also set up appointments for showings or come along with the client, if need be," concluded Zepeda, "We're happy to offer as much or as little assistance in the search as our clients want; all we need is a description of their dream apartment."



About absolutelocators.com

Whether new arrivals in San Antonio or lifelong residents looking for a change of scenery, Absolute Apartment Locators helps pair clients with the apartment that meets their needs and desires.