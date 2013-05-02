Absolute Draining & Plumbing Offers Quality Plumbing Services

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Absolute Draining & Plumbing is one of the top rated companies offering high quality draining and plumbing services to a wide range of customers all across the Greater Toronto region. Andrew Mokrivsky and Andrew Olexiuk founded the company in the year 1998. Over these years, the company has achieved considerable growth and presently operates six radio dispatched wholly outfitted trucks including a total of 14 professional plumbers as well. They offer services of Mississauga plumbing contractor who provide cost-effective plumbing solutions to the entire Mississauga area.



The company owners say, “We as a company offer high quality and competitive products and services to all our varied client groups”. The company comes out with perfect service solutions related to all the diverse client needs in a highly professional manner. Customers can depend on the company for any kind of services starting from plumbing emergencies to a whole lot of other services like leaky faucets, plumbing installations, directional drilling, basement water proofing and drain services. The plumbing services include water service upgrade, plumbing repairs, maintenance and installation services, sump pump services, plumbing inspection services and commercial and residential plumbing services.



As stated by company owners, “Absolute Draining & Plumbing Company employs the services of professionally trained, licensed and certified plumber technicians to render an apt service solution to the demands of different customers”. The key drain services initiated by the company includes – drain camera inspection, back water valve installation, drain repair and sewer maintenance, drain and pipe lining, drain snaking, pipe bursting and drain cleaning services. The company specializes in offering drain inspection services. As part of this, plumbers can directly access and diagnose the various drain and sewage problems in advance and thus fix up the problem accordingly. The company inspects the specific problem using a CCTV drain camera which clearly displays the exact plumbing problem through high definition video feed. The company specializes in offering high quality Mississauga plumbing contractor services. The local and expert plumbers in this area offer reliable and cost effective service solutions.



The company utilizes the latest plumbing techniques and other reliable materials in providing the perfect 24 hour solution to different industrial, residential and commercial clients. The company comes out with a highly reasonable flat rate pricing structure which is fully based on the specific work done. The company gives out a 25 year warranty on all major drainage works done. For senior client groups, a 10% discount is also given along with plumbing rebate assistance. For more details on professional plumbing services, visit http://www.absolutedp.com/drains



About Absolute Draining & Plumbing

Having more than 15 years experience in this field, the company provides professional and quality based plumbing services mainly to residential, commercial and industrial clients.



