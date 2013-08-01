Absolute Smile Announces Affordable Dental Plans for People Without Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Absolute Smile is pleased to announce they now offer affordable dental plans for people who do not have dental insurance or who have limited dental insurance coverage. By choosing one of the affordable dental plans offered by Absolute Smile, patients will save thousands of dollars for when they need big treatment plans. For the affordable price of $99.00 per year, patients will get full mouth x-rays, two regular cleaning visits, two exams, and any emergency visits needed during a 12 month period. And after purchase of the plan, any procedure they might need is extremely low priced, with savings up to 75% lower than regular dental prices. Absolute Smile offers the lowest prices for dental plans in the entire tri-state area.



With the affordable dental plans and high-quality customer service available at every Absolute Smile location, people do not need to leave Pennsylvania to get the treatment they need for their teeth. In their offices in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Huntington Valley, dentists can perform any of the latest dental procedures, including taking x-rays, providing preventative cleaning, replacing bridges, performing root canals and dental implants. Whether teeth look crooked, worn, or discolored, the dentists at Absolute Smile will restore every patient’s smile.



Absolute Smile has locations in Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, and Chester, PA. By handling all aspects of professional dental care, the dentists at Absolute Smile are able to build long-lasting relationships with their patients. It is the personal care that makes each patient feel comfortable and have them return for further treatments in the future. New and existing patients can visit the any of the locations for a free dental consultation. To book an appointment for a dental consultation, please call 1-800-SMILE-47.



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.