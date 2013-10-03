Absolute Smile Announces Free Transportation for Those Who Need to Visit Office

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Absolute Smile takes pride in offering patients the most comfortable dental experience of their life. However, it is hard for people to enjoy their dental experience if they cannot make it to the Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia or Chester offices. That is why Absolute Smile is pleased to announce that they are taking the patient experience to the next level of convenience by offering free transportation for those who need to visit the office, but do not have the transportation available. This service is useful during appointments that may be affected by severe weather conditions. The roads may be rough, causing people to miss their scheduled appointment. The free transportation services offered by Absolute Smile are available on a first call-first serve basis. Senior Citizens and those who have current financial issues will find the transportation services beneficial.



Patients searching for professional general dentistry, dental emergency, or cosmetic dentistry will find a group of experienced dentists who take pride in their work and care deeply for patients. Each dentist associated with Absolute Smile has completed hundreds of hours of education and training in all aspects surrounding the dental field. Absolute Smile currently has general, cosmetic and implant dentists associated with prestigious dental organizations such as American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Implant Association and International Congress of Oral Implantology.



Absolute Smile is proud to show off many of the past success stories of the patients in its extensive testimonial page. One recent patient, Terrell Faulcon shared his success story: “My treatment and experience here at Absolute Smile was great. I finally got rid of the unwanted gaps, forever! I will recommend and continue my dental work at this office. Thanks.”-Myabsolutesmile.com



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.