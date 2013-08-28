Absolute Smile Announces Opening of New Location in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Absolute Smile is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Northeast Philadelphia. The new Northeast Philadelphia location will be located in the JCCC Klein Branch, and in celebration of the new opening, Absolute Smile will be offering an additional 10% off to already discounted prices for treatment to all seniors that visit that office. The office is going to be in the busy center of 19116 zip code and even though the new office is going to be located in the Jewish community center, Absolute Smile will offer an additional 10% discounts to the seniors of any religious groups.



Absolute Smile is pleased to bring the latest innovations in cosmetic dentistry to the Jewish community in Northeast Philadelphia. With the new opening, community members of Northeast Philadelphia do not have to travel far to improve their smile and find quality dental work. The new Pennsylvania dentist office will offer a comfortable and friendly environment where patients do not have to feel insecure about having cosmetic dental work done. All employees will act in a professional manner, offering a personal touch when they treat each patient. When the JCC Branch patients visit the office, they will feel like part of the Absolute Smile family.



Individuals living in Pennsylvania looking for cosmetic dentistry can find Absolute Smile offices in many areas of PA including Bucks County, South Philadelphia, Chester, and the newest location in Northeast Philadelphia. Patients can count on the professional staff members at all Absolute Smile dental offices to address all concerns and answer all questions regarding cosmetic dentistry procedures. Individuals interested in receiving a free consultation can visit the closest Pennsylvania dental office, or call 1-800-SMILE-47 today.



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.