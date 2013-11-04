Absolute Smile Now Offering Botox and Dermal Filler Procedures This Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Along with dental procedures, Absolute Smile is pleased to announce they are now offering Botox and Dermal Filler procedures this winter season. Botox and Dermal Fillers procedures not only help with common dental problems like teeth grinding or TMJ disorders but also offer widely known cosmetic results, elimination of frown lines, forehead creases, crow’s feet lines around eyes and gummy smiles. Absolute Smile offers prices that are less expensive than any plastic surgeon or dermatologist office in the area. To schedule an appointment for Botox of Dermal Filler injections, please call 1-800-SMILE-47 today.



During an initial consultation, Absolute Smile dentists will inform patients of all the benefits to receive Botox injections. Many do not realize that Botox injections are used to reduce pain and mend migraines experienced by adult patients. Some studies even indicate that Botox injections can reduce joint pain in the shoulder, knee and hip. This is done because Botox blocks the signals within bodies that cause muscles to contract. While many benefits such as this are not associated with oral health, it is important to understand that Botox can aid the overall function of the body.



Patients who receive dermal fillers also reap many benefits. One of the benefits associated with dermal fillers is that there is little to no recovery time after the procedure. Patients can visit any of the Absolute Smile offices, receive their injections, and be off to the rest of their day. Dermal filler injections allow for the best way to achieve smooth, youthful skin, without the use of surgery. Absolute Smile offers Botox and Dermal Filler injections in their Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Chester, and JCC Klein Branch offices.



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.